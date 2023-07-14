The intriguing Prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has justified it clearly that this action thriller is going to be a super hit and will set new records. Well-studded all the massive elements and an ensemble star cast from all across the nation, the film is undoubtedly the hot topic currently. Well, we assume it’s just the beginning, SRK has already engraved his name in the record books with Pathaan while Jawan is all set to take it a notch higher.

Jawan has already made Rs 250 crore after selling the rights of the film to T-series. With the success of Pathaan in South India, Jawan will definitely do better business. Trade experts believe that this Atlee directorial will do so for a variety of reasons.

The strong south connect

Recently, Producer G Dhananjayan told, “Certainly this film will do very well, as Jawan has got all the South stars ranging from Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, music director Anirudh and director Atlee. All of them are popular and the South audience will have more connection with them. Hence, the film has a bigger opportunity to do well in the South, especially post the release of the Jawan Prevue, which has created a very good impact.”

While many shared their opinion, the film expert Sreedhar Pillai went a step ahead and said, “South India is the key market for Jawan as it features South Indian artists and technicians. The hype and hoopla that surrounds Jawan right now in South India is what we usually see for big-budget South Indian films. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars for South India and has a huge market in the South states. The Tamil dubbed version of Jawan will be as big as the original Tamil film. Moreover, director Atlee has delivered only hits in Kollywood and has a good track record here.”

While it was difficult to forecast the box office figure for Jawan in the South market as of now, trade experts said the rights for the film would surely sell well. Tamil Nadu rights could go for around Rs 20 Cr. while Kerala rights could sell for Rs 5 to 6 Cr., reportedly. In the Telugu-speaking states, the Hindi version of the film will do better than the Telugu version was the consensus. As for Karnataka, SRK has a good market in Bengaluru and rights are expected to be sold for Rs 15 Cr. there.

“This SRK film would probably have the best business for any dubbed Hindi film so far,” stated trade analyst Ramesh Bala, adding, “The Tamil version of the Jawan prevue has created a very good buzz here and it looks and feels like a south movie as well. if the content is good, then it can easily rake in Rs 50 crore gross in Tamil Nadu alone.”

Even the film trade in Mumbai was enthusiastic about the film, said industry insiders. Pankaj Jaysinh, CEO – Film Distribution, UFO Moviez India, said, “Records are made to be broken – everyone aspires to break the previous record, whether it was set by him or someone else. Jawan has all the ingredients for this – firstly, SRK has really added on to his fan base with Pathaan. Secondly, we have a good mix of talent by way of direction and stars. Thirdly, action movies work all across the audience class – they are fast-paced and fun to watch.”

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.