Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is currently the hottest topic across the country. Amid high anticipation, the prevue of the pan-India biggie was dropped a few days back and in no time we saw netizens predicting a bonafide blockbuster.

We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar https://t.co/gYE2iUdIos — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 12, 2023

During a QnA session, a user dared Vivek Agnihotri to clash his film, The Vaccine War with SRK’s Jawan, if he has guts, to which, The Kashmir Files helmer replied, “We aren’t in Bollywood game and terms like ‘clash’ etc. are for stars and media. I can guarantee S RK’s Jawan will be an all-time blockbuster. But after seeing it please also see our small film about India’s greatest victory in a war you know nothing about. #TheVaccineWar.”

To another user, Agnihotri explained, “We are a diverse country. I am sure there is space and audience for all kind of audience. Not every family wants to take their children to maar dhaad (action) films. Some like to show films to children that inspire, educate and enlighten. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory.”

Revealing that he made the film with a controlled budget, Vivek wrote, “We believe in our content and make sure our films are tight budget so that we are never in the pressure of box office. #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory is hardly 10 cr film. Lesser than #TheKashmirFiles.”

Talking about, Jawan, the film is directed by Atlee and also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in supporting roles.