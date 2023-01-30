The thunderous comeback of Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen, after a hiatus of four long years, truly rocked the world. Indeed, Pathaan seems to be the befitting comeback for someone like King Khan, who not only announced his arrival but clearly made it evident that he was always there, however, waiting for the right time to reign again. Released across 8000 screens around the world, the unstoppable spy-thriller continues to roar at the box office globally. Pathaan, which has been on a roll since its release, has become the fastest Hindi movie to enter the 400-crore club worldwide. Moreover, it doesn’t seem to be in the mood to stop there. Now, despite garnering all the accolades, SRK, being the most humble that he is, didn’t leave his fans behind. Hence, Sunday turned out to be the day when the superstar made his first public appearance after the release of Pathaan.

Greeting a wave of his fans stationed outside his mansion Mannat, SRK not only exhibited his “Mehmaan Nawaazi” at his abode but also took the opportunity to express his “gratitude” to his fans for showering love yet again after four long years. Taking to his official Instagram account at midnight, the superstar dropped a video of his Sunday meet and greet with a legion of his fans cheering for their idol outside his lavish house. Apart from expressing his gratitude, SRK also mentioned how thankful he is for making his Sunday amazing. The now-viral video opens by showing a horde of fans hooting and cheering while looking towards a platform. Then the camera pan toward the Mannat, and shows him standing on his iconic platform. The superstar can be seen waving and showering flying kisses towards the wave of fans, who clearly can’t keep calm, witnessing their idol in front of them.

SRK expressed his gratitude by joining his hands in front of all his admirers and flashing a million-dollar smile. While sharing the video, the superstar wrote in the caption, “Mehmaan Nawaazi Pathaan ke ghar par….Thank u all my Mehmaans for making my Sunday so full of love. Grateful. Happy. Loved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)



Several celebrities took to the comments section to acknowledge his irreplaceable feat. Xcuse Me actor Sahil Khan wrote, “Bollywood Ka Badshah Pathaan.” Splitsvilla famed Pratik Sehajpal dropped a handful of red heart emoticons.

While SRK’s recently released Pathaan continues to etch history, the Siddharth Anand directorial has overtaken SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and Yash’s KGF 2, to become the fastest movie, entering the 200-crore club. News agency ANI quoted the YRF studio press note, as stating, “Pathaan hit another 100 crore+ days on its 4th day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore nett in India (Hindi, all dubbed versions), taking the India gross to Rs 64 crore. The overseas gross on day 4 is at Rs 52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 116 crore gross.”

