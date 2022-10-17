Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan attend taekwondo tournament to support sons AbRam and Taimur

This Sunday seemed to be a sports saga for B-Town, as a taekwondo tournament in Mumbai turned out to be a star-studded affair. This after doting and proud parents Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan were seen attending the competition at the training academy to support their little munchkins AbRam Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. For those who don’t know, taekwondo teacher Kiran teaches a number of star kids and her former students include Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, who were in attendance to support their little brother. Not just this, but also AbRam made his family proud by winning the competition and SRK was seen felicitating his son and Taimur both. Proud father SRK seemed to be overwhelmed by Abram’s triumph, as he was even seen kissing his son while honouring him.

Giving an inside glance at the tournament, a series of videos and pictures are buzzing over the internet. Paparazzo Varinder Chawla took to his official Instagram account to share videos of the actors and their families arriving at the competition. In one of the videos, the Pathaan actor can be seen stepping out of his car, while paps can be heard screaming “Khan Sahab”. In another video, Gauri, Suhana, Aryan, and Abram can be seen coming out together. While Aryan was quick to walk by the paps, Gauri and Suhana can be seen turning around for the photographers. In a different video, the Pataudi family including Bebo, and Saif with their elder son Taimur can be seen going in for the competition. While both Saif and Kareena were seen twinning with each other in royal blue shirts and denim jeans, SRK sported a casual look in black cargo pants and a mauve top.

In a series of pictures shared by the paparazzo, SRK can be seen felicitating the winners of the competition. While honouring his son Abram with a medal, Shah Rukh kissed him. In another series of pictures, SRK was also seen awarding Taimur. The picture shows that initially the actor and the star kid engaged in a conversation and then later he felicitated him with the medal and kissed his forehead while showering love and blessing. While posting the pictures, the paparazzo wrote in the caption, “Taimur Ali Khan gets awarded by Shah Rukh Khan for his win at Kiran’s taekwondo training academy‘s annual intra competition.”

For the unversed, Kareena reached the venue just hours after arriving from London with her baby boy Jehangir. The actress had jetted off to London for the shoot of Hansal Mehta’s upcoming project. Helmed by Mehta, Ekta Kapoor’s co-production also marks Kareena’s debut as a producer. Recently, the actress wrapped the shoot of her OTT debut project, which is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. On the other hand, after wooing the audiences with his acting prowess in the recently released Vikram Vedha, Saif is gearing up for the release of Om Raut’s directorial Adipurush, which will also star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. As for King Khan, with several projects in his pipeline, SRK will be very soon seen in the much hyped Pathaan. Other than this, the Badshah of Bollywood also has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki.

