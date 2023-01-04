Shah Rukh Khan hits back at troll calling Pathaan 'disaster' and asking him to take 'retirement'

While we have been desperately waiting to enjoy Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan at his best, on the big screen in Pathaan, the superstar, on Wednesday, is celebrating his 13 years on Twitter. And honestly, it is all for the right reason, as it truly goes without saying that SRK’s Twitter game is much stronger than most of the celebrated Gen-Z stars. King of Romance celebrated his Twitter anniversary by being amidst his fans and delighting them by organising his much-loved Ask SRK session. As the session was held ahead of the release of his hotly anticipated film Pathaan, expectedly he was fielding a number of questions about the movie’s release. Amidst a plethora of questions, one user was spotted calling Pathaan a ‘disaster’ and asked the superstar to take ‘retirement’. Well, then what, SRK channelled his inner King of wittiness and clapped back at the troll with a befitting response.

The troll participated in the superstar’s Ask SRK session and wrote, “Pathaan disaster already. Retirement lelo.” Witnessing the same, SRK was quick to hit back at the hater by calmly saying, “Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!”

Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!! https://t.co/G5xPYBdUCK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



SRK’s wittiest response to the troll garnered much praise for him. Several SRKians’ took to the comments section to laud the superstar. One user commented, “Ye hui na King Khan wali baat”

Ye hui na King Khan wali baat🤣🤣 — Shubham Dutt (@shubhamdutt13) January 4, 2023



Many called Shah Rukh’s response to be the “Reply of the day.”

Reply of the day by #SRK in #AskSRk session to a user who called #Pathaan a disaster before release pic.twitter.com/DAPSwRbAhi — Harminder 🍿🎬🏏 (@Harmindarboxoff) January 4, 2023



Needless to say, it sparked a meme fest in the comments section.



https://twitter.com/Paramm555/status/1610577769674735616

Tameez sikha di aapne I hope sikh le ab 😂 — Shah ki Pallavi (@iampallavi16) January 4, 2023



In his latest Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh opened up on star India cricketer Rishabh Pant’s devastating car crash. This was after a fan participated in the session and urged the superstar to send good wishes to the cricketer. The fan wrote, “Please send good wishes to Rishabh Pant for his speedy recovery..” Responding to the worried fan, SRK called Pant “a fighter” and wrote, “Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy.”

Inshaallah he will be well soon. He is a fighter and a very tough guy. https://t.co/Z0aiecasPo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



The Pathaan actor was also spotted calling his co-star Deepika “unbelievable”.

She is so nice it’s unbelievable… https://t.co/M8p3QsXtW6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



When one of the fans said that Hrithik Roshan is challenging SRK after he shared his latest post, wherein he was flaunting his abs, and asked King Khan to give him a reply, the superstar called the Vikram Vedha star his “inspiration.”

Arre Duggu is my inspiration for the body….!! https://t.co/iPMcirtxa5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



It must be noted that to mark his 13-year Twitter anniversary, the superstar took to his account and penned his experience on the micro-blogging app. He wrote, “Realised it’s 13yrs on Twitter. It’s been fun with all of you & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of you my best wishes to make a good life in the real world.”

Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



Coming back to Pathaan, Sidharth Anand’s directorial will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in prominent characters. Backed by Aditya Chopra, Pathaan will hit the theatre on 25 January.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.