It won’t be wrong to say that January is loaded with excitement. While it kick-started the New Year with all excitement, the first month also inched us all closer to the hotly anticipated movie of the year Pathaan. And why not? After all, it marks the much-awaited big-screen return of Badshah Of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. Celebrating 50 years of Yash Raj Films, the action extravaganza is expected to garner an earth-shattering response at the box office. After the release of two songs and a teaser, the makers of Pathaan have left the fans turning and tossing in anticipation of the trailer. Keeping the same in mind, while the speculations around the Pathaan trailer refuse to die down, the release date of the same is finally out. Yes, you read that right. While no official announcement has been made so far, as per a recent Pinkvilla report, the makers will unveil the trailer on 10 January.

A legion of SRKians and millions of movie buffs are wondering that if the teaser made them go without blinking for the entire 1 minute and 25 seconds, what impact the trailer will have on the audience. Therefore, dousing the desperation of the audience, a trade source in the conversation with the website revealed that on 10 January, the makers will unveil a 2 minute 37 seconds trailer that will take the audience on an action-packed ride, loaded with music and heroism. Pinkvilla quoted the trade source as saying, “Mark the date – the Pathaan trailer is set to be out on January 10, 2023. While the teaser became the talk of the town, the trailer is expected to enhance the buzz around Pathaan even further. It’s a 2-minute 37-second trailer packed with action sequences, scale, music, and heroism.”

The source continued further that the enticing trailer will truly create an urge among movie buffs to experience this action spectacle on the biggest screen possible. The source added, “Pathaan is a true-blue theatrical event film, and the trailer will be a hint of why it warrants a big screen watch. It presents SRK in a manner that a superstar warrants – be prepared for some larger-than-life moments and confrontations between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, who plays the antagonist.”

The source adds, “YRF always wanted to launch the trailer two weeks to the film’s release. They wanted to build intrigue around the film and create more anticipation and hysteria for the trailer. They have done the needful. Pathaan has become the hottest film in a long, long time and it’s because of a clear strategy to delay the trailer so that there is frenzy around Pathaan.”

There is no denying the fact that it truly is a strategic move by the YRF team to drop the trailer just two weeks before the release of the movie. Claiming that the Pathaan campaign follows “the ideology of less is more,” the source continued further that makers were successful in building the “curiosity around the film” by releasing two songs and a teaser, resulting in the chatter around the movie about its “probable plot.”

Therefore, the source claimed that this intrigue will continue even after the trailer release, as, “The delayed trailer launch was to keep intrigue around the core conflict intact,” informed the source.” Touted to be India’s biggest action spectacle till date, Pathaan is a part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe. Helmed by Sidharth Anand, Pathaan, apart from SRK, also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan is believed to be doing a cameo in the movie.

