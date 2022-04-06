In a tweet praising the trailer of Vijay’s Beast, Shah Rukh Khan mentioned that he is “sitting with Atlee” discussing the trailer of Beast.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently hinted that he is working with South director Atlee for his upcoming project. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Raees actor revealed that he was sitting with Atlee and discussing the trailer of upcoming Tamil action flick Beast, which stars Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

“Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!,” the Dilwale actor tweeted, praising the trailer.

Check out the tweet here:

Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!https://t.co/dV0LUkh4fI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2022

After King Khan wrote that he and Atlee were discussing the trailer of Vijay's Beast, elated fans are reading between the lines and interpreting it as a possible collaboration between SRK and the noted filmmaker. If their hopes come true, it will be Khan's first collaboration with the Bigil director. As per a report in Indian Express, King Khan had begun shooting with Nayanthara for Atlee’s project last year. Telugu superstar Rana Daggubati will be essaying the role of an antagonist in the much-awaited project. The as-yet untitled film also features Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover, as per reports. There is also speculation that Vijay might make a special appearance in Atlee’s film with Shah Rukh Khan. Vijay and Atlee have collaborated in movies including Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019). On the career front, Khan will next be seen in Yash Raj Films Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and will release next year. The actor recently got back from the Spain schedule of the film. While shooting for Pathaan, SRK had posted a shirtless picture of himself, leaving his fans stunned at his fitness. Check it out:

Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga…. pic.twitter.com/vzk8C1JOUf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 26, 2022



With this film, the Chennai Express actor will return to the silver screen after a span of five years. Pathaan will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

