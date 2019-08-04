Shah Rukh Khan acquires rights to Netflix's Money Heist; Spanish series to reportedly get Hindi feature film adaptation

Shah Rukh Khan has bought the rights to the hit Spanish series La Casa de Papel aka Money Heist, which recently dropped its third season on Netflix. According to Mumbai Mirror, the Bollywood star plans to adapt it into a feature film.

Money Heist follows a mysterious man named The Professor, who recruits eight criminals to steal 2.4 billion Euros from the Royal Mint of Spain. But the plan requires them lock themselves up in the bank along with hostages for 11 days and print the currency notes. Meanwhile, The Professor monitors the mission from outside. The original show's cast includes Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Álvaro Morte, Miguel Herrán, Paco Tous, Pedro Alonso, and Alba Flores.

Mirror adds that a team of writers are involved in developing the script, but there is no news of Shah Rukh starring in the film. The report says that the cast will be decided according to the script.

Recently, Shah Rukh lent his voice to The Lion King's Hindi version, where he played Mufasa. His son iron was the voice of Simba. He also produced the Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer thriller Badla, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, which received positive reviews from critics and audience alike. The film was remake of Spanish language Contratiempo.

The actor's last film was Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, but failed was soon declared a box office dud. In an interview with a Chinese media outlet, he had acknowledged Zero's failure and also revealed that he did not have any project with him acting in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment is producing Netflix's Bard of Blood, a series is based on a bestselling 2015 book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui and a zombie show Betaal, based in a remote village, visited by two-century-old Betaal, a British Indian Army officer, and his battalion of zombies.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 10:13:07 IST