Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan in trouble; VHP, Bajrang Dal members tear posters of the film in Ahmedabad

The furore around Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan refuses to die down. Earlier, the film’s song Besharam Rang had ignited the fury of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra, who found the scenes and costumes of the party track objectionable. Now Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal members have staged protests against the movie’s promotions in Ahmedabad and vandalised posters of Pathaan in a mall. A video of the incident was shared by the official Twitter handle of Bajrang Dal Gujarat. It was re-shared later by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Gujarat | Bajrang Dal workers protest against the promotion of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Pathaan’ at a mall in the Karnavati area of Ahmedabad (04.01) (Video source: Bajrang Dal Gujarat’s Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/NelX45R9h7 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2023



In the video, people are seen tearing down the cut-outs and posters of Pathaan and stomping on them. Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can also be heard in the clip. Several people were left aghast by the video and took to Twitter to share their anger at the same.

Dancing in a orange bikini gives Bhagwa a bad name. Creating ruckus and vandalising while wearing Bhagwa scarves, gives it a good name? — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) January 5, 2023



They need to be arrested & punished.@GujaratPolice @AhmedabadPolice — Shah Rukh Khan Fc – Pune ( SRK Fc Pune ) (@SRKFC_PUNE) January 5, 2023



Now I am damn sure it is going to be big hit as Padmaavat — Maheshwari (@maheshwarikota) January 5, 2023



Police officials rushed to the mall, which is in the city’s Vastrapur area and detained five activists, inspector J K Dangar told PTI. They were released later, he said.

Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput had said that his group would not allow the film to be screened in the state. “Today’s protest against the movie’s release in Ahmedabad should be taken as a warning by all the theatre owners across the state. They must stay away from releasing the movie in their theatres or multiplexes,” he added.

Pathaan has been mired in controversy since last month. The actioner, which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after a four-year hiatus, was also asked by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make some changes. According to a Bollywood Hungama report, the Censor Board had also asked for changes in the track Besharam Rang. Accordingly, the makers have replaced side pose (partial nudity)’ shots, close up shots of buttocks and visuals of sensuous dance movements on the lyrics ‘Bahut tang kiya’ with more suitable ones. It is not yet known if Padukone’s saffron bikini in the track, which drew the ire of right-wing groups, has been retained.

Pathaan, which stars SRK, Deepika and John Abraham in the lead, is set to hit theatres on 25 January. The trailer of the high-octane action movie will reportedly release on 10 January.

