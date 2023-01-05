On the occasion of January 5, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham shared a fierce new poster of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan to wish the birthday girl. The actress, in her new still from the film, can be seen holding a gun with, with swag and nonchalance dripping from her intimidating aura.

Khan wrote- “To my dearest@deepikapadukone- how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…”

To my dearest @deepikapadukone – how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love… pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2023

John stated- “She is a fierce force of nature! Happy birthday,@deepikapadukone!”

Deepika Padukone, the biggest female superstar in the nation and an icon who has dominated the Film industry for more than ten years, had a remarkable 2022. She accomplished a number of career milestones in a single year, which speaks powerfully about her unmatched fame, widespread appeal, and unrivalled stardom.

She began the year off well with “Gehraiyaan”, a film that won her rave reviews. Deepika Padukone took a risk when playing Gehraiyaan’s Alisha, embracing all of her flaws and beauty with equal ease. Alisha may be her most honest, relatable, and raw character yet and audiences and critics were impressed with the maturity, subtlety and sex appeal she brought to the role.

The superstar received the inaugural TIME100 Impact Awards, which recognized her works in films and mental health advocacy. With this, she joined other influential figures that, by steadfast effort, have made great contributions to the future of their fields and the entire globe.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.