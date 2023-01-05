Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham share fierce new poster of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan to wish the birthday girl
The actress, in her new still from the film, can be seen holding a gun with, with swag and nonchalance dripping from her intimidating aura.
On the occasion of January 5, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham shared a fierce new poster of Deepika Padukone from Pathaan to wish the birthday girl. The actress, in her new still from the film, can be seen holding a gun with, with swag and nonchalance dripping from her intimidating aura.
Khan wrote- “To my dearest@deepikapadukone- how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…”
To my dearest @deepikapadukone – how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love… pic.twitter.com/OVq1RWmMC5
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 5, 2023
John stated- “She is a fierce force of nature! Happy birthday,@deepikapadukone!”
She is a fierce force of nature! Happy birthday, @deepikapadukone! 🎂 have a super year ahead! #Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @iamsrk | @deepikapadukone | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/mEgDDsYgDG
— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) January 5, 2023
Deepika Padukone, the biggest female superstar in the nation and an icon who has dominated the Film industry for more than ten years, had a remarkable 2022. She accomplished a number of career milestones in a single year, which speaks powerfully about her unmatched fame, widespread appeal, and unrivalled stardom.
She began the year off well with “Gehraiyaan”, a film that won her rave reviews. Deepika Padukone took a risk when playing Gehraiyaan’s Alisha, embracing all of her flaws and beauty with equal ease. Alisha may be her most honest, relatable, and raw character yet and audiences and critics were impressed with the maturity, subtlety and sex appeal she brought to the role.
The superstar received the inaugural TIME100 Impact Awards, which recognized her works in films and mental health advocacy. With this, she joined other influential figures that, by steadfast effort, have made great contributions to the future of their fields and the entire globe.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta
also read
The Saffron Controversy: The choices open to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan
A close friend of producer Aditya Chopra reveals that Aditya "cannot afford any risks right now…not after the dismal boxoffice performance of their last two theatre releases Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar."
Jhoome Jo Pathaan song: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's new track surpasses the previous, makes you groove instantly
The song, in less than an hour, has made it to the top of trends. After all, it is everyone’s favourite SRK we are talking about.
From Pathaan to Shehzada: 5 films in first quarter of 2023 which are likely to repair Bollywood’s box office barometer
2023 has an impressive lineup of aspiring blockbusters. Some, if not all, will set things right for the ailing industry.