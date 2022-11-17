With each day passing, the release date of one of the most awaited films of Bollywood, Pathaan is also approaching. However, it won’t be wrong to say that waiting around two months to see the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen, still seems way too long. While fans have been offered some relief with the re-release of SRK’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, it seems that cinema chains are once again aiming to please them. This is because just a few months before the release of Pathaan, fans can enjoy Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh on the big screen as their first film ‘Om Shanti Om’ is set to re-release in cinemas. Yes, you read that right. After completing 15 years, Farah Khan’s romantic musical film is set to hit the theatres once again in more than 20 cities across the nation.

Om Shanti Om is scheduled to re-release on 17 November in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Bhopal, and Ahmedabad, among others. Well, the re-release has been planned because of an initiative by SRK’s fan club called SRK Universe and not keeping the box office success of DDLJ’s re-release in mind, which happened on the occasion of King Khan’s birthday.

Om Shanti Om also marks Deepika’s debut in the industry, therefore it will be screened at selected theatres. In the romantic drama, Shah Rukh portrays a struggling actor, while Deepika essays the role of a successful actress Shantipriya. The movie, which also features Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, and Kirron Kher among others, revolves around SRK avenging the death of Shantipriya. After the success of the 2007 film, Shah Rukh and Deepika reunited in 2013 for Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and in 2014 for Farah Khan’s Happy New Year.

Pathaan will mark their fourth collaboration. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will hit theatres on 25 January next year. Apart from SRK and Deepika, the actioner also features John Abraham in a prominent role.

Meanwhile, the news about the re-release of Om Shanti Om has honestly amped up the excitement among fans. Several users took to social media to express their eagerness to watch their favourite stars on the big screen once again. While sharing the clip of the iconic scene from Om Shanti Om, one user wrote, “Happy 15 years of Om Shanti Om changing lives with this scene.”

Another wrote, “Nothing can be better than this mid-week, it’s already housefull..The craze for their jodi is too high!! Thanks, SRK Universe, can’t wait for Pathaan now!!”

A third user wrote, “Witness the magic of King Khan in cinemas today before the Pathaan storm.”



A fourth user wrote, “kyu pade ho shah rukh ke chakkar mein, koi nahi hai inki takkar mei. 15 years old movie Om Shanti Om is still almost housefull in Delhi today. SRK in Raees said “din aur raat logo ke hote hai, sheron ka zamana hota hai”, I felt it today. His stardom is also the last a legend can have.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in Jawan and Dunki, apart from Pathaan. The actor will also be seen doing a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

