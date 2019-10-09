Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction episode to air on 25 October; watch trailer

The trailer of David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with Shah Rukh Khan was released by Netflix on 9 October (Wednesday). Describing Shah Rukh as "the most popular movie star in the world", the clip shows the hoards of fans outside the actor's house and outside the studio where the special was shot.

He goes on to point that as soon as the actor entered the show's set, the audience went into a frenzy: "Perhaps the biggest ovation we've had in the series." The trailer shows Letterman joining Khan to greet the actor's fans on Eid, who had gathered outside his Mumbai residence. Khan also cooks for the talk show host. "For me, it was really wonderful to have met a person of his calibre, of his stature, and of course, of his talent," Khan says.

According to a press release from Netflix, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction will be all about in-depth conversations, for which Letterman is renowned.

Here is the trailer for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. However, the film was a box office dud. As a producer, he has backed the Netflix thriller Bard of Blood with Emraan Hashmi, an upcoming zombie show titled Betaal, as well as Class of 83, starring Bobby Deol. In an interview with Rajeev Masand at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), the actor said that he did not have any plans to act in a film anytime soon. He explained that he was looking for an action film or a "fun film".

The standalone special premieres on Netflix on 25 October.

