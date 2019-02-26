You are here:

Shades of Saaho chapter 2: Makers to release new video of Prabhas' action film on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 16:09:06 IST

Telugu actor Prabhas, who was last seen is SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is gearing up for yet another action-packed film, titled Saaho. While the film is slated to release on 15 August, the makers released a 16-second teaser on Tuesday.

The clip shows Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor(film marks her debut in the South Indian film industry) breaking into a run while Prabhas is engaged in a bike chase scene.

The clip is a shortened version of a full fledged teaser that will release on 3 March, which is incidentally Kapoor's birthday. On the Baahubali actor's birthday on 23 October, the makers released a special clip titled Shades of Saaho chapter 1, that teased a few glimpses from the Abu Dhabi action film schedule of the film. To mark Shraddha's birthday,the Saaho team will release Shades of Saaho chapter 2. The makers tweeted the news through their official handle.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also features Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay and Evelyn Sharma in significant roles. The film has been shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Saaho is reportedly made on a budget of a jaw-dropping Rs 300 crore.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 16:09:06 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Neil Nitin Mukesh , Prabhas , Saaho , Shareworthy , Shradhha Kapoor , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies

also see

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna passes away: Mahesh Babu, Nani pay tribute to director

Veteran Telugu filmmaker Kodi Ramakrishna passes away: Mahesh Babu, Nani pay tribute to director

Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds wax statue to be in inaugurated in Hyderabad on 25 March

Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds wax statue to be in inaugurated in Hyderabad on 25 March

Jyothika to have three releases in 2019; two films will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Jyothika to have three releases in 2019; two films will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment