Shades of Saaho: Makers release chapter 1 of behind-the-scenes teaser video on Prabhas' 39th birthday

On South star Prabhas' 39 birthday, the team of his forthcoming project Saaho released a special clip titled Shades of Saaho, that teased a few glimpses from the film's Abu Dhabi action film schedule.

The teaser, with fancy cars that upturn and blast into flames amidst the expansive deserts of Abu Dhabi, and flying helicopters, captures the pulsating rhythm of the action-drama. Shraddha Kapoor is introduced in the narrative as she races in the midst commotion around her. Prabhas, in all his heroic fervour, strikes a pose as the camera pans on him and freezes.

Saaho is Prabhas' first outing since the mega blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's war epic, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor (who is marking her south cinema debut) opposite Prabhas. Neil Nitin Mukesh is playing the chief antagonist and will be seen leading a brigade of villains that include fellow Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi.

The film also stars Tamil actor and playback singer Arun Vijay and Malayalam actor Lal. It is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Updated Date: Oct 23, 2018 12:17 PM