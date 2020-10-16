Shabana Azmi's Kaali Khuhi, His Dark Materials season 2, Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You, Taish: Trailers this week

Kaali Khuhi will stream on Netflix, Taish on ZEE5 and Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You on Apple TV +

This week, Netflix has unveiled the trailer of horror film Kaali Khuhi, featuring Shabana Azmi and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The trailers of ZEE5's Taish, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Bruce Springsteen's documentary and His Dark Materials season 2 are also out.

Check out all the trailers that released this week

Taish

Billed as a revenge drama, Bejoy Nambiar's Taish revolves around two friends whose lives change forever when a past secret comes to the fore and sets off a chain of violent incidents. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead.

The trailer introduces the two families based out of London. While one family plans an elaborate countryside wedding, the other is shown as a criminal family of moneylenders. The film follows the events that take place during the week-long wedding festivities.

Taish will start streaming on ZEE5 on 29 October.

Kaali Khuhi

Shabana Azmi's much-anticipated Netflix film Kaali Khuhi follows Shivangi, a 10-year-old girl, who must save her family's village in Punjab from the restless ghosts of its horrific past.

Directed by Terrie Samundra, the film also features Sanjeeda Shaikh, Satyadeep Mishra, Riva Arora and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

Kaali Khuhi is slated to release on Netflix on 30 October.

His Dark Materials season 2

The trailer for the second season of His Dark Materials has been unveiled, few days after the show's makers announced its premiere date.

The fantasy series will tackle the second book, The Subtle Knife, in author Philip Pullman's trilogy.

His Dark Materials follows two children — Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen) and Will Parry (Amir Wilson) — who embark on a magical adventure through parallel universes in which science, theology, and magic are entwined. The second season picks up from where the first left off and lends a peek into the "Subtle Knife", the with the ability to "slice between worlds."

Returning cast members include James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby are joining the series in the upcoming season.

His Dark Materials will premiere on 16 November on HBO.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You captures the singer recording his new album Letter To You live with the E Street Band, and includes final take performances of 10 originals from the new record.

The documentary features performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, archival material, and a deeper look into Letter To You from Springsteen himself.

Written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, the film is a tribute to the E Street Band, to rock music itself, and to the role it has played in Springsteen's life.

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on 23 October.