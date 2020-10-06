Bruce Springsteen to release documentary along with new album Letter to You
Written by Bruce Springsteen and directed by frequent collaborator Thom Zimny, his documentary will release on Apple TV+ on 23 October
Bruce Springsteen isn’t just releasing a new rock album later this month — he’ll also offer a documentary on the making of the music.
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You will offer performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage, and never-before-seen archival material, featuring “a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist’s creative process,” according to a statement.
It is written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny. It will be released on Apple TV+ on 23 October, the same day the album Letter To You drops.
Letter To You, recorded in just five days, will have nine new songs and include new recordings of three unreleased songs that predate Springsteen’s 1973 debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. The songs are: 'Janey Needs a Shooter,' If I Was the Priest', and 'Song for Orphans.'
Springsteen is joined on Letter To You by Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Charlie Giordano, and Jake Clemons. The album was produced by Ron Aniello with Bruce Springsteen.
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
