Bejoy Nambiar's Taish, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, to premiere on ZEE5 on 29 October

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar's multi-starrer Taish, featuring Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, and Harshvardhan Rane, is set to be released on ZEE5 on 29 October, the makers announced on Monday.

Billed as a revenge drama, Taish is Nambiar's fifth directorial feature after Shaitan, David, Wazir, and Solo.

The director said the film is a test of human emotions and perseverance to fight all odds.

"It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as a strong motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience will acknowledge our labour of hard work," Nambiar said in a statement.

Samrat said all the characters in the film are extremely passionate, something which will reflect on the screen.

Sarbh described the film as a "thrilling investigation of male relationships".

"Their strength and depth, on one hand, and the cycles of abuse, violence, and deep-seated helplessness, on another," the Sanju actor said.

Rane, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2016 romance drama Sanam Teri Kasam, described the film as a "wild ride".

Kharbanda said Taish was one of the most passionate projects she had worked on with an extremely talented set of co-actors.

"The millennials will absolutely relate to the story, everyone has been to a wedding that has had its fair share of drama and madness. Relationships will be tested and trust will be broken," the Housefull 4 actor added.