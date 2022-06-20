The trailer of the film comes just days after Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. The right-hand batter has several records to her name and remains the leading run-scorer in Women’s One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The trailer for Taapsee Pannu’s Shabaash Mithu is out. After wowing audiences with her power-packed performances in Pink, Thappad and Saand Ki Aankh, the actor is set to portray the role of former India Women skipper Mithali Raj in this sports biopic.

The film begins with Mithali (Pannu) trying her best to just get a chance to play cricket. Her coach (Vijay Raaz) recognises her talent and advises her family to encourage her. The trailer then shows the struggles that Mithali Raj had to endure to become the legend she is today. The promo also sees the former cricketer fight to get women’s cricket recognition. From battling sexist questions by journalists to creating records in women’s cricket, Pannu’s character aces it all. The trailer, which showcases the struggles that led to the rise of the legendary cricketer, is sure to strike a chord with audiences.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, the film is set to release on 15 July. Shabaash Mithu has been produced by Viacom18 and Colosceum Media. Watch the promo here:

Taapsee Pannu also took to social media to share the trailer. “You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes Mithali a legend. Woman who redefined “The Gentleman’s game” She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you”, the Pink actor wrote.

You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes Mithali a legend.

Woman who redefined“The Gentleman’s game”

She created HERSTORY and I’m honoured to bring it to you#ShabaashMithu 15th JULY #ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame https://t.co/kNhilpSbSf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 20, 2022

Mithali Raj also took to social media and added that she was excited to share her story with the public. She also thanked the team of Shabaash Mithu for making the film.

As for Pannu, the actor was last seen in Netflix’s Loop Lapeta opposite Tahir Raj Bhasin. The actor has several projects in the pipeline, including Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, where she will star opposite Shah Rukh Khan for the first time. She also has the movies Who Ladki Hai Kahaan, Blurr and Jana Gana Mana releasing this year.

