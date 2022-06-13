'I don’t want to become a factory making songs that work for the mass audience. I want listeners who enjoy good music and are keen on new sounds and even if they’re less in number,' says Shaan

With music albums like Love-Ology (1997), Tanha Dil (2000) and Tishnagi (2006), singer Shaan inspired an entire generation and carved a niche for himself in the independent music space. Having ruled the roost in the Hindi film music scene with chartbusters like 'Jab Se Tere Naina' (Saawariya; 2007), 'Chand Sifarish' (Fanaa; 2006), 'Suno Na' (Jhankaar Beats; 2003) and 'Koi Kahein Kehta Raahein' (Dil Chahta Hai; 2001), among many others, Shaan has once again begun dabbling with indie music. His latest single titled 'Dil Udeyaa', a peppy track that released on 10 June under his label Shaan Music, saw him collaborating with Maldivian music artiste Mariyam Unoosha.

Firstpost catches up with the melody man as he talks to us about the need to keep in touch with sounds from different nooks and corners of the globe, foraying into composing, resuming acting, the changing music scene and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

In your latest track 'Dil Udeyaa', you’ve collaborated with Maldivian musician Unoosha. How did the idea come about?

I felt that shooting for a song by the beach and the blue waters would make it just another song since so many music videos have already been shot in Maldives. That’s when the thought to involve a local artiste came to me. Collaborating with artistes from another country helps create a cultural bridge between two countries. I began Googling about the best singers in Maldives and Unoosha popped up right on top. I heard her music first and then contacted her. She worked very hard throughout the whole process, all of which happened over the phone. She recorded the song, sent it to us and we put it on the track. Luckily, her husband has a production company and he helped us with shooting the video in Maldives. That’s how the song happened. We’re aware that Maldives is a beautiful resort country, but very few of us really know about their traditional music.

#DilIUdeyaa a Dance Song about Living the Moment and Spreading Happiness !! From #Maldives with ❤️ !! Featuring the very talented @unoosha :)) https://t.co/6qbUi73AW4 — Shaan (@singer_shaan) June 10, 2022

But do you keep a tab on international artistes and their music?

Whenever I’m in a new place, I’m always on the lookout for their traditional music. Through streaming apps, music charts and YouTube, I try to stay connected with new sounds. To keep myself updated, I need to know about the latest trends prevalent among youth.

Would you say that is it less stressful to work on an independent track since you don’t have to adhere to the expectations of a production company?

Of course! Doing singles is fun. As for film music, I’ve been dealing with people not liking my way of singing and asking me to sing a certain way for a while. You always have to be on your toes wondering what would please the composers and the music company. In 'Dil Udeyaa', the music label is mine. I’m also the composer, publisher and singer, so I only had to please myself.

What’s your thought on the current music scene?

These days, I see that a lot of music is made only because it will work. Their compositions are worse than a nursery rhyme and the lyrics are extremely basic and repetitive. But they work as simplicity becomes the main point. Our younger audience just wants some beats. These songs do better than many better written, composed and produced numbers. It’s a pretty obvious trend, but I don’t fall for that because it’s different from my music taste. I would like to believe that my music is commercial and entertaining. I don’t make cryptic music that’s difficult to enjoy. For me, a composition should be worthy of making it into a song. There has to be a little bit of me in the song I’m singing.

I don’t want to become a factory making songs that work for the mass audience. I want listeners who enjoy good music and are keen on new sounds and even if they’re less in number, I’m okay with it.

So, did you foray into composing songs because you felt like you could create music that’s in line with your taste?

Yes! But I feel it’s more challenging than singing. I’m sure there are many composers who would feel the other way round. I’m intrinsically a singer and I’m comfortable singing in different styles, expressions, vocal textures and ranges, across genres. I feel more confident as a singer because I’ve seen success as one. As a composer, I haven’t seen runway hits yet. When I compose, the fear of rejection keeps playing in my mind.

On a different note, you recently acted in a film titled Music School. Does acting fascinate you?

Yes, the shoot was a lot of fun. It will probably be released in early September. I also have a very tiny cameo in a web show called Brown starring Karisma Kapoor. The next thing you know, I’ll become an actor (laughs). On a serious note, I’ve been enjoying it a lot and I would love to do more of it.

You’ve acted in films like Daman: A Victim Of Marital Violence (2001) and Balwinder Singh Famous Ho Gaya (2014). Would you call this your second innings as an actor?

The first innings is something I would love to forget. Let’s not even call it an innings but a mistake (laughs). And apart from acting, I’m hosting a reality show called Swayambar Mika Di Vohti after so long. It was great getting back to hosting. It was a mix of nostalgia and nervous tension. But I’m enjoying these experiences. I’m going to turn 50 this year. If I don’t enjoy it now, when will I? The last 50 years have been great and I would like to continue doing the things I love.

And what about singing in films?

I have a few songs lined up. They will be released if the music companies are kind enough for those songs to come out in my voice because mostly, I sing songs and they get redubbed. But I’ve no complaints. You can make a hue and cry about it but at the end of the day, if people tell you that they don’t like a song in your voice, what can you do? I don’t want to embarrass myself. But I always tell my composer friends to not worry about it. For me, it’s all about going behind a microphone and giving it my all. That one hour in a recording studio makes for the best time of my life. Plus, I get paid for it. So, why should I worry? (laughs)

Titas Chowdhury is a journalist based in Mumbai with a keen interest in films and beaches.

