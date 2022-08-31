The new poster for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film, Yashoda, shows her to be fearless!
The leading lady of India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, commands the nation's hearts not just via her acting, but also with her courageous demeanour.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India’s leading lady who rules the hearts of the nation with not just her work but also with her fearless personality. And in a new surprise for her fans, she dropped the poster of her upcoming next, Yashoda, today.
Taking to her social media, Samantha shared the intense poster which also reveals her look in the film as she is dressed in a plain t-shirt and a hoodie with some injuries on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women. Also revealing the date and time of the teaser drop, she wrote-
“The indomitable will!! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM #YashodaTheMovie”
The audience is still not over her performances in The Family Man 2 as Raji and the sensuous dance number, ‘Oo Anatava’ from Pushpa as even 8 months since the song’s release, she consecutively continues to top a leading report of the Most Popular Female Star of India, month after month including the latest. And now she is here with the poster of her self-led film, Yashoda.
She is all set to be seen in big ticket films like Shaakuntalam, Kushi, Citadel and some unannounced projects, along with Yashoda.
