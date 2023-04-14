Shaakuntalam movie review: An epic love story led down by snail-paced screenplay & shoddy VFX
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is based on Kalidasa's Abhignyana Shakuntalam.
Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Kabir Bedi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Ananya Nagalla
Director: Gunasekhar
Language: Telugu, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam
The eternal love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant is one of the most memorable tales from the Mahabharata era but unfortunately, very few people know about this and that’s why filmmaker Gunasekhar is retelling it with Shaakuntalam, which is based on Kalidasa’s Abhignyana Shakuntalam.
The story begins with an infant baby, the daughter of Vishwamitra and Menaka, who is abandoned by her mother since humans are not allowed in heaven (Swarg look). Kanva Rishi (Sachin Khedekar) adopts her and keeps her name Shakuntala. She grows up in the ashram surrounded by mother nature and wild animals.
After years King Dushyant of Puru dynasty accidentally into the premises of the ashram while chasing animals in the jungle, who are harming his kingdom’s people. He meets Shakuntala and both instantly fall in love with each other. During his short stay in the ashram, Dusnyant marries Shakuntala in the presence of animals and nature (Gandharv Vivah) and while heading back to his kingdom he gives her his ring as the symbol of love and promises to come back soon and take her to his kingdom with all the rituals and traditions.
Years pass by, and Shakuntala continues to wait for Dushyant. One day, Durvasa Maharishi (Mohan Babu) comes near the ashram and asks her if Kanva Maharishi is there inside. Shakuntala, who is lost in Dushyant’s thoughts, doesn’t realizes the presence of Durvasa Maharishi. This makes him furious and he curses Shakuntala that all of her memories in Dushyant’s mind and heart will be erased and she will be a stranger to him.
So, will Dushyant and Shakuntala meet again? For that, you need to watch Shaakuntalam on the big screen.
While Gunasekhar’s noble efforts should be appreciated for retelling this epic love story but sadly, this magnum opus loses its grip due to a slow-paced screenplay and shoddy VFX. While the aesthetics of Shaakuntalam is a treat, VFX is a huge letdown, especially the creation of wild animals. However, the film does offer a decent second half, which makes Shaakuntalam a strictly average affair.
Talking about the performances, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan as Shakuntala and Dushyant are good but honestly more was expected from them. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha’s big screen debut is a treat for your eyes. Her innocence and presence as Prince Bharat brings a huge smile to your face.
Rating: 2.5 (out of 5 stars)
Shaakuntalam is playing in cinemas near you
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gaslight movie review: Sara Ali Khan gives her all to a thriller that swings between pulsating and predictable
Director Pavan Kirpalani adds some atmospheric tension and jolting jump scares, and even gives Sara Ali Khan a character to play with, and still stops short.
The Pope's Exorcist movie review: Russell Crowe has a lot of fun in a horror film that forgets to have fun
Director Julius Avery uses every horror genre cliché and tropes to create an eerie and atmospheric mood, but it all ends up being more cacophonous than chilling.
Gumraah movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur shines in a flawed but decent thriller
Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah is the official remake of Arun Vijay's Tamil hit Thadam.