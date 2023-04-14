Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Kabir Bedi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Ananya Nagalla

Director: Gunasekhar

Language: Telugu, dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam

The eternal love story of Shakuntala and Dushyant is one of the most memorable tales from the Mahabharata era but unfortunately, very few people know about this and that’s why filmmaker Gunasekhar is retelling it with Shaakuntalam, which is based on Kalidasa’s Abhignyana Shakuntalam.

The story begins with an infant baby, the daughter of Vishwamitra and Menaka, who is abandoned by her mother since humans are not allowed in heaven (Swarg look). Kanva Rishi (Sachin Khedekar) adopts her and keeps her name Shakuntala. She grows up in the ashram surrounded by mother nature and wild animals.

After years King Dushyant of Puru dynasty accidentally into the premises of the ashram while chasing animals in the jungle, who are harming his kingdom’s people. He meets Shakuntala and both instantly fall in love with each other. During his short stay in the ashram, Dusnyant marries Shakuntala in the presence of animals and nature (Gandharv Vivah) and while heading back to his kingdom he gives her his ring as the symbol of love and promises to come back soon and take her to his kingdom with all the rituals and traditions.

Years pass by, and Shakuntala continues to wait for Dushyant. One day, Durvasa Maharishi (Mohan Babu) comes near the ashram and asks her if Kanva Maharishi is there inside. Shakuntala, who is lost in Dushyant’s thoughts, doesn’t realizes the presence of Durvasa Maharishi. This makes him furious and he curses Shakuntala that all of her memories in Dushyant’s mind and heart will be erased and she will be a stranger to him.

So, will Dushyant and Shakuntala meet again? For that, you need to watch Shaakuntalam on the big screen.

While Gunasekhar’s noble efforts should be appreciated for retelling this epic love story but sadly, this magnum opus loses its grip due to a slow-paced screenplay and shoddy VFX. While the aesthetics of Shaakuntalam is a treat, VFX is a huge letdown, especially the creation of wild animals. However, the film does offer a decent second half, which makes Shaakuntalam a strictly average affair.

Talking about the performances, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan as Shakuntala and Dushyant are good but honestly more was expected from them. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha’s big screen debut is a treat for your eyes. Her innocence and presence as Prince Bharat brings a huge smile to your face.

Rating: 2.5 (out of 5 stars)

Shaakuntalam is playing in cinemas near you

