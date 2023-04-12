Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam open big in Hindi markets? Trade expert predicts
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam is based on a popular play Abhignyana Shakuntalam by Kalidasa.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has delivered several hits in the south industry like Eega, Oh! Baby, Rangasthalam and others, has garnered pan-India popularity with The Family Man 2. The gorgeous lady is now gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam, which is expected to be a visual treat for the cinegoers.
Cannot wait for everyone to love #Shaakuntalam from the 14th🤍
We have done our very best.. #Shaakuntalam will soon be yours🙏🙇♀️#ShaakuntalamOnApril14 https://t.co/M3rpU4jI2o
— Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) April 11, 2023
While the magnum-opus will open big in the Telugu-speaking areas, will it make a mark in Hindi markets?
Firstpost got in touch with the reputed industry tracker Ramesh Bala to discuss the box predictions of this biggie. When questioned about film’s expectations in the southern part of the country, he replied, “It’s predominantly a big movie in Telugu states. So, most of the collections about 60 to 70 per cent should come from Telugu states. In other places, it won’t be making a big impact actually.”
When asked whether the film will make a mark in Hindi markets, Bala replied, “No, it will be doubtful given the genre, it’s not the KGF or RRR kind of action genre. It is more like a soft historical period movie with more drama. This is not a war-action movie. So it’s not like a contemporary thriller or not like a Baahubali kind of action war movie. So, it will have a very soft launch. I’m not expecting anything big in any language other than Telugu.
Directed by Gunasekhar, the film also features Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Mohan Babu, Gautami, Madhoo, Prakash Raj and others. It is produced under the banners of Gunaa Teamworks and Sri Venkateswara Creations. It is hitting the screens this Friday.
