Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee released today at the box office. While the hype around the action-dramedy was quite good, it opened to low occupancy in the morning shows ranging between 10-15 per cent.

The film has a massy appeal and it is quite shocking to see such low numbers at the ticket windows. In fact, Selfiee is among the lowest numbers of Akshay Kumar in recent years in terms of morning occupancy.

Iss kahaani ka villain toh pata nahi par hero #Selfiee hai! 🤳🏻

Watch #SelfieeTrailer now.#Selfiee releasing only in cinemas on 24th Feb. https://t.co/wbhvpLe674 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 22, 2023

Since the film has garnered decent reviews from critics and audience, we expect Selfiee to gain momentum in the evening and night shows and over the weekend, so that it could register good collections in its first three days.

2022 has not been a great year for Akshay Kumar as all his films including Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan failed to perform at the box office. After a disappointing last year, we hope and expect that the superstar starts 2023 with a bonafide hit.

Directed by Good Newwz and Jugjugg Jeeyo helmer Raj Mehta, the film also features Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty, Meghna Malik, Neev Ahuja, Mahesh Thakur, Abhimanyu Singh, Adah Sharma and Mrunal Thakur in prominent roles. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films, Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames. It is the official remake of the Malayalam hit Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles.

