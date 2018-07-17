You are here:

Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray to star in upcoming zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die

Singer Selena Gomez and Oscar-winning actor Tilda Swinton will feature in an upcoming zombie comedy film The Dead Don't Die.

Helmed by Jim Jarmusch, the film's cast also includes Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi and Chloe Sevigny, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other than pop singer Gomez, all of the announced cast members have previously worked with Jarmusch.

Gomez's latest release Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation hit the theatres in the US on 13 July and will be released in India on 20 July. Gomez returns as the voice for Mavis, the beloved daughter of Count Dracula voiced by Adam Sandler.

The film's plot is unknown, but set photos show Murray, Sevigny and Driver dressed as police officers, as reported by DailyMail.

Produced by Joshua Astrachan and Carter Logan, the film will be distributed worldwide by Focus Features and Universal Pictures International.

Jarmusch has previously collaborated with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International in his previous films like 2009’s The Limits of Control and 2005’s Broken Flowers that won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival 2005.

Jarmusch's recently worked in Paterson (2016) that starred Adam Driver. The film was selected to compete for the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival 2016. Although the film didn't win the title but managed to bag the Palm Dog Award at the festival.

Before that, in 2013, he directed the vampire movie Only Lovers Left Alive that featured Swinton and Tom Hiddleston in leading roles.

Updated Date: Jul 17, 2018 14:10 PM