Hotel Transylvania 3 to release in India on 20 July; Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez among voices in the film

New Delhi: Director Genndy Tartakovsky's Hotel Transylvania 3 - A Monster Vacation will release in India on 20 July. The release date was announced via a statement. Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India.

The first two Hotel Transylvania films have been the company's largest animation box office hits outside of the first Smurfs movie. Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 accumulated a combined US box office in excess of $800 million, reports variety.com.

The film kicks off in the same hotel from the first two films, but when Mavis notices that her father Dracula is a bit lonely, she organises a cruise vacation so that he can spend more time with his increasingly overworked family. She also invites his friends and their families. They quickly set off on their water-bound adventure.

However, the Prince of Darkness loathes the ship and everyone on it, believing that he will never find true love on a cruise till he runs into Erika Van Helsing, the ship's captain and cruise director.

Actors Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan and Mel Brooks have lent their voices to various characters in the film.

Written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, Mark Mothersbaugh has given music for the film.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 17:46 PM