The fourth installment Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will bring the curtains down on the franchise as well as on Selena Gomez's character Mavis and her husband Jonathan, voiced by Andy Samberg.

Selena Gomez spent close to a decade voicing the ebullient Mavis in Hotel Transylvania films and the multi-hyphenate global star says it was hard to say goodbye to the beloved franchise with the upcoming fourth movie.

Gomez, the globally popular singer as well as a critically-acclaimed actor, started her journey on the animated movie series with 2012's Hotel Transylvania, followed by sequels -- Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018).

"I'm sad, of course. Obviously it was so much fun and it was years of my life and it felt like home. It felt like a family. So it's bittersweet.

"I think that we were running out of ideas and we've done a good job at creating really great messages within movies. So I don't know. I'm kind of bummed. Andy and I. We're going to have to do something else together," the 29-year-old actor told