Watch: Selena Gomez reunites with DJ Snake for bilingual single Selfish Love

'Selfish Love' is Selena Gomez' third Spanish track of the year after ‘De Una Vez’ and ‘Baila Conmigo’, and will feature in her forthcoming Spanish EP Revelación.

Selena Gomez has reunited with DJ Snake for their new bilingual single, ‘Selfish Love’. It's their second collaboration after the 2018 track ‘Taki Taki’, also featuring Cardi B and Ozuna.

'Selfish Love' is Gomez' third Spanish track of the year after debuting ‘De Una Vez’ in January and ‘Baila Conmigo’, and will all feature in her forthcoming Spanish EP Revelación.

The music video, which has also been unveiled alongside the single, sees Gomez inside a surrealistic, eerie beauty parlour, with curtains of hair, hands emerging out of walls, dancers wearing wallpapers and live, singing mannequins.

Check out the announcement video here

The official video for Selfish Love with @djsnake is out now! 🎷 Watch it here: https://t.co/CFZzwNYdch pic.twitter.com/rlZulON216 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) March 4, 2021

Speaking to Rolling Stones on his collaboration with Gomez on 'Selfish Love', DJ Snake the pandemic-fulled isolation motivated him to look for "pure good vibes."

"I wanted to make music for the world and mix all my favourite influences of Afro Beat, Latin music, something that felt grounded and organic. Selena and I had been talking and after ‘Taki Taki’ we had to give the world another round with fresh summer vibes. Something that made it feel like summer the first time you heard it. ‘Selfish Love’ came very naturally for us and I think it’s the perfect evolution for our history together," he said.

Revelación, which will also contain her four new tracks, is her first Spanish-language release and is dropping on 12 March. Gomez has also collaborated with Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers for the song ‘Dámelo To’.

The singer, as per NME, recently discussed how Revelación was recorded almost entirely over Zoom.

Listen to the entire song here