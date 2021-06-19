Earlier slated for 23 July, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will now release on 1 October, marking the Halloween season.

The final instalment of Sony’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania now has a new release date. Previously, the much-awaited animated film was to release on 23 July, but it will now hit screens on 1 October, 2021. A perfect time to begin the Halloween season!

The release of this movie has been delayed with the hope that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will hit a healthier theatre market. There are still limits of people in theatres in North America due to COVID-19 protocols.

According to Deadline, parts of Canada are still closed. The capacity restrictions average is around 66 percent even though Los Angeles and New York are at 100 percent this coming weekend.

The movie will feature Drac (Brian Hull) as the lead while Selena Gomez will again play her role of Drac’s daughter Mavis.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has Michelle Murdocca as the executive producer along with Alice Dewey Goldstone as producer. Selena Gomez is also an executive producer this time. The movie has been directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon while the franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky is the screenwriter and executive producer.

The film cast includes Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher and Molly Shannon.

This new instalment will revolve around these monsters, who embark on a new adventure leading to exciting twists and turns that will leave you glued to your seats. The story will showcase how a new invention created by Van Helsing (Jim Gaffigan) converts all the monsters into humans and Johnny (Andy Samberg) into a monster. It is all about how they work together and get back into their original form.

The previous instalment Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation received mixed reviews from fans and critics too.