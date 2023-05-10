Actress Seerat Kapoor, known for her exceptional performances in the Telugu and Bollywood film industries, finds herself at the centre of a swirling rumour mill. Speculation has been rife that she will be featuring in an item song in the highly anticipated film Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun. However, Seerat Kapoor is determined to put an end to these rumors and set the record straight. The actress took to her social media to set the record straight.

Seerat Kapoor, renowned for her versatility and acting prowess, denies any truth to the rumors swirling around her involvement in an item song for Pushpa 2. The actress shared an Instagram story asserting that while she admires the film and its star, Allu Arjun, she has not been approached for any item number; rather, it was just two friends bumping into each other after a long time. The actress said, “Of late, there have been reports suggesting my involvement in Pushpa 2, particularly in an item song. I would like to clarify that these rumours are baseless and unfounded. While it is true that I recently bumped into my dear friend Allu Arjun, it was simply a pleasant encounter and we took a photo together. I have not been cast in the film and I am not performing an item song in it. I appreciate the enthusiasm and support but I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false information.Your continued encouragement means a lot to me and I will make sure to keep you all updated on my current projects through official announcements. Thank you all for your unwavering love.”

Despite Seerat Kapoor’s recent denial of rumors regarding her involvement in the much-awaited film Pushpa 2, fans remain captivated by the potential on-screen chemistry between the talented actress and the charismatic Allu Arjun and eagerly await the day when these two stars share the screen, they remain hopeful for a cinematic experience that will be nothing short of extraordinary.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will be seen as the lead in Dil Raju’s upcoming untitled film.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.