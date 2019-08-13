Section 375 trailer: Richa Chadha, Akshaye Khanna battle it out as lawyers of rape case in court

The trailer of Section 375 is hard-hitting and no-nonsense.

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha play the advocates for the miscreant and survivor respectively. The film sees Akshaye play a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director played by Rahul Bhatt, who is accused of rape. On the other hand, Richa Chadha plays a tough public prosecutor trying to get justice for the survivor, played by Meera Chopra.

The trailer is replete with heavy dialogues, the most poignant being the closing one where Akshaye's character says, "This case is a classic example of a woman, using as a weapon, the very law that was made to protect her."

Check out the trailer of Section 375

Trailer of Section 375 Link: https://t.co/MXSY4HZxqv — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 13, 2019

While talking about preparing for her role in the film, Richa told Times Now, "I want to stay in the zone of my character. We did a massive portion of courtroom sequences which needed me to stay focused, as it needed for me to be in the element and be in the character which was high on emotions. Shooting for courtroom scenes needs a lot of channelling of emotions and thus, my life was all about going to the sets and back home (sic)."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Aditya Choksi, and Sanjeev Joshi.

The former director, Manish Gupta, who had also penned the script, was reportedly removed from the project. Owing to Akshaye's alleged preference for The Accidental Prime Minister, the producer and director of Section 375 had a fallout.

As reported earlier, Manish's demands to move on to a different director with his script was met with a termination notice by the producer on 21 May. Ajay Bahl was brought on board as the new director.

Section 375 is now slated to release on 13 September.

Updated Date: Aug 13, 2019 15:30:00 IST