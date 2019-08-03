Section 375: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's courtroom drama to now release on 13 September
Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha-starrer Section 375, a film based on an important law applied to the rape cases in the country, will hit theatres on 13 September. It was earlier scheduled to release on 2 August.
This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share the screen space.
The film sees Akshaye play a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director played by Rahul Bhatt, who is accused of rape. On the other hand, Richa Chadha plays a tough nut public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra, according to a press release. The film went on floors on 14 January.
Richa shared the news on her Twitter with a hilarious gif.
Check it out
Our labour of love, this really special film #section375 will release on the 13th of September, this one is special. Dir by Ajay Behl, starring Akshaye Khanna, @MeerraChopra@RahulBhatActor ! Produced by @PanoramaMovies@abhishekPathakk@TSeries@itsBhushanKumar@KumarMangat 💕 pic.twitter.com/6lrFq9yBfQ
— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) August 2, 2019
Actress Meera Chopra also tweeted about the same.
Here is the tweet
Film that iam really proud to be a part of #Section375 with these amazing actors #AkshayeKhanna @TheRichaChadha @RahulBhatActor to release on 13th September 2019.Directed by #AjayBahl. Produced by @itsBhushanKumar, @KumarMangat & @AbhishekPathakk @PanoramaMovies @AChowksey
— meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) August 2, 2019
Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi.
The film's former director, Manish Gupta, who had also penned the script, was reportedly removed from the project. Owing to Akshaye's alleged preference for The Accidental Prime Minister, the producer and director of Section 375 had a fallout.
As reported earlier, Manish's demands to move on to a different director with his script was met with a termination notice by the producer on 21 May.
However, it seems matters have settled down as Section 375 finally sees the light of day.
