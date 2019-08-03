You are here:

Section 375: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's courtroom drama to now release on 13 September

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha-starrer Section 375, a film based on an important law applied to the rape cases in the country, will hit theatres on 13 September. It was earlier scheduled to release on 2 August.

This is the first time that the two actors are coming together to share the screen space.

The film sees Akshaye play a best-in-the-business defense lawyer to a film director played by Rahul Bhatt, who is accused of rape. On the other hand, Richa Chadha plays a tough nut public prosecutor arguing for the victim, played by Meera Chopra, according to a press release. The film went on floors on 14 January.

Richa shared the news on her Twitter with a hilarious gif.

Check it out



Actress Meera Chopra also tweeted about the same.

Here is the tweet

Directed by Ajay Bahl, Section 375 is a Panorama Studios production and presented by T-Series.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Aditya Choksi and Sanjeev Joshi.

The film's former director, Manish Gupta, who had also penned the script, was reportedly removed from the project. Owing to Akshaye's alleged preference for The Accidental Prime Minister, the producer and director of Section 375 had a fallout.

As reported earlier, Manish's demands to move on to a different director with his script was met with a termination notice by the producer on 21 May.

However, it seems matters have settled down as Section 375 finally sees the light of day.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 10:02:37 IST