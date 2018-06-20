Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha-starrer Section 375 stalled as director, producer enter into a legal battle

It was earlier reported that producer Kumar Mangat and director-writer Manish Gupta of the movie Section 375 starring Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha had ousted Akshaye for causing delays to the project. However, a new twist has emerged with the director sending legal notice to the producer for wrongful termination of his own contract instead, as reported by DNA.

It seems that Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha are very much part of the project, but the producer has gotten rid of the director Manish Gupta, who had penned down the script, in favour of a new director rumoured to be Priyadarshin.

The producer and director are at war following these developments. It is being reported that the issue escalated over Akshaye Khanna prioritising The Accidental Prime Minister, delaying his dates, and asking for more remuneration. Following a 7-month delay after the contracts were signed, director Manish Gupta expressed his wish to move on with his script to another producer. The producer Kumar Mangat, who has just delivered the acclaimed Raid, issued a termination notice to Manish on 21 May.

The miffed director also discovered that various other directors in the industry have received his script for Section 375 with his name removed from the writer credit. Hence on 15 July, Manish Gupta issued a legal notice to Mangat, petitioning the Bombay High Court to uphold his rights, as reported by DNA.

“Due to his bad attitude and behaviour with the with the team, I have terminated the contract and asked him to exit the project. As far as Section 375 is concerned, we are looking to sign an appropriate director. Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha are very much a part of it. Also, as per the contract, I have the rights to the script,” said Kumar Mangat about the issue, squarely laying the blame on the director, as reported by DNA.

