Ever since the announcement of Tiger Shroff coming in Karan Johar’s project Screw Dheela has come to the surface, it left the fans in sheer bliss to witness him in this action entertainer. Amid the rising craze of films, many rumors started to take place without any substantial base. But finally, good news has come out in the market that denies all the flying rumours wrong.

According to the sources, “There are many stories doing the rounds around Tiger Shroff and KJo’s project Screw Dheela. But they are all untrue and a figment of someone’s imagination. They are both busy with the respective projects and there is no concrete update on their project together.”

Screw Dheelabeing retired. Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela is one of the most anticipated films. It includes the Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna in the cast as well. Recently, it was said the Shashank Khaitan-helmed film was allegedly put on the back-burner. Knowing this turn of events, Dharma Productions has now formally released a statement.

Dharma Productions said Screw Dheela is postponed because of date issues and stated, “Dharma Productions and Tiger Shroff share an amazing relationship. Aside from Screw Dheela, Tiger Shroff to team up with Dharma Productions for another monstrous activity film. Screw Dheela is postponed because of date issues, shoot to initiate later one year from now.”

This is Shashank Khaitan’s second film that has been deferred to 2023. Prior,his Bedhadak, featuring Shanaya Kapoor, Lajshya, and Gurfateh Pirzada was likewise pushed. There were reports that even Bedhadak has been racked, however, later the creators explained that it has been delayed to right on time one year from now..

Moreover Tiger will be seen in a slate of some really high-on action films to offer to the audience. With films like, ‘Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan’, Ganapath, and Rambo the actor is all set to rule the action arena in the near future.

