Produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Screw Dheela will have Tiger Shroff in the lead.

A new movie, Screw Dheela, starring Tiger Shroff has been announced. The action film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and will be produced by Karan Johar. On his verified social media accounts, Johar made the announcement and also gave fans a sneak peek at an impressive action scene from the movie. In the three-minute video, Tiger loses his mind and defeats several bad guys. His quick movements and chiselled physique are impossible to miss.

Johar captioned the video with:

"Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all-new world of action!!!"

Arriving with a solid punch of entertainment, super excited to present Tiger Shroff in #ScrewDheela, directed by Shashank Khaitan in an all new world of action!!!💥https://t.co/us1aoiV84n@apoorvamehta18#ShashankKhaitan@iTIGERSHROFF@DharmaMovies#MentorDiscipleFilms — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2022

Watch the video here:

Screw Dheela will be Shroff's first film with Khaitan, who is known for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak. The actor, who had previously appeared in Dharma's Student of the Year 2, announced that the movie would be released soon.

Since his 2014 acting debut in Heropanti, Tiger has become one of the most adored action stars in the business. He is well-known for his incredible action stunts in the Baaghi series and the movie War with Hrithik Roshan. He is renowned for maintaining his diet and adhering to a strict exercise routine. Tiger frequently posts images and videos of himself working out, motivating many people to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The Student of the Year 2 actor was most recently seen in Heropanti 2, a film that underwhelmed critics and audiences. His next appearance will be in Ganpath: Part 1, in which he will once more work with Kriti Sanon. The Vikas Bahl-directed film is currently in production and is scheduled for release around Christmas 2022. In addition, Shroff will star in Rambo, which will be directed by War director Sidharth Anand, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which will be released on Christmas Day 2023.

