Screenwriters Association, CINTAA reportedly sign MoU to combat workplace sexual harassment cases

The Screenwriters Association (SWA) and Cine and Television Artistes Association (CINTAA) are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to address and resolve all issues their members face in the industry, including cases of sexual harassment at workplace, according to Mumbai Mirror.

The development comes in the wake of Alok Nath’s refusal to respond to Indian Film and Television Directors Association (IFTDA), following a writer-director’s allegation of rape during the pinnacle of the #MeToo Movement in India.

According to the report, both organisations are a part of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) but since the Federation is charged with 22 associations of as many departments, they plan to address member issues independently.

Actor Sushant Singh who is the general secretary of CINTAA, points out the need to collaborate both associations to bring out more efficiency. He says, “With a lot of members from both CINTAA and SWA turning producers, there are chances of conflict. The idea is for both associations to form joint committees to address complaints. Together, they will have more power, be respected and feared more.”

Sunil Salgia, general secretary, SWA, added that the MOU will address all violations, be it sexual harassment, copyright, payment or breach of contract. He concludes that the idea is to fight and take action. The MOU will compel members to attend hearings or else they couldn’t expect cooperation in case of a personal grievance.

The writer-director, on 8 October 2018, accused her co-worker Nath of rape and sexual assault in a detailed Facebook status. She claimed that the actor sexually abused her 20 years ago when she was was working TV show Tara. Further she also alleged that Nath sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion after he was fired from the 1993 show for misbehaving with its lead actor Navneet Nishan.

However, when IFTDA sent a notice to Nath on 10 October based on a complaints, he refused to respond. Nath was booked for rape by Mumbai Police on 21 November.

Later, the De De Pyaar De actor was granted anticipatory bail on 5 January. However, early this year, Nath and his wife Ashu responded to the allegations by filing a defamation suit in the Dindoshi sessions court.

Updated Date: Sep 10, 2019 11:57:34 IST