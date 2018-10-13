Alok Nath files defamation case against TV producer-writer Vinta Nanda following rape allegations

Days after Vinta Nanda opened up about her experience of sexual abuse, accusing Alok Nath of rape, sexual assault and misbehaviour, the actor has filed a criminal defamation case against the TV writer and producer.

#AlokNath has filed a defamation case against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who had accused him of rape pic.twitter.com/kQUZ9ZTGPg — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2018

Since it is a non-cognizable offense, Alok Nath has also approached a local court to initiate proceedings against the persons who have allegedly defamed him, as per television reports by News18. After Nanda, actress Sandhya Mridul claimed that Nath "lunged at her" in a drunken stupor and constantly harassed her during the making of a telefilm in the '90s. Additionally, Deepika Deshpande Amin, a TV-and-film actress, also stated that Alok Nath made sexual advances towards her during the shoot of a tele-film in 1995.

Actresses Himani Shivpuri and Renuka Shahane also spoke about Nath's alleged "Dr Jekyll-Mr Hyde personality", with Shivpuri stating that his predatory behaviour was an "open secret" in the industry which has been made public now.

Shivpuri further said Nath's "sanskari" image was a media creation but he was often pulled up for his uncivil behaviour, as detailed in an earlier report.

Updated Date: Oct 13, 2018 11:52 AM