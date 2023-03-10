Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

Language: English

Rating: 3.5 (out of 5)

Scream is one of the franchises, that has managed to surpass or fulfil the expectation of fans with each of its sequels year after year. Each part of the series explored various aspects of horror elements and legacies sometimes by poking fun at horror sequels and remakes or sometimes by elevating the genre itself.

While the last part (Scream 5) was the reset of the franchise, the self-described re-quel brings back Courteney Cox and David Arquette. However, Scream 6 focuses on the new generation to fight Ghostface.

The latest part picks up from where Scream 5 left off. While the killers were caught, it left traumatic impressions on survivors Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) Carpenter and Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) Meeks-Martin.

The plot follows the two sets of siblings, that decide to leave New York City after the killing spree. While they try to adapt to the new life, the Ghostface problem continues to haunt them. In the meanwhile, Sam becomes the subject of a brutal online harassment campaign as one of the conspiracy theories claims that he was the actual killer in Woodsboro.

On the other hand, Tara is trying to break free from her overprotective sister, who never lets her go away from her sight. When the professor of film studies gets stabbed by a Ghostface, Sam and Tara think it is a matter of time till another comes to hunt them.

The only solution for them is to find him or her and execute the person. Amidst the hunt for the real killer, we see some impeccable twists and turns as none of the characters in the film can trust each other due to unforeseen circumstances.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett keep the plot intriguing, pacey and allow every character to outgrow as the story-telling progresses. The latest part has definitely set the bar high and leaves us excited for the seventh edition of the slasher franchise.

Scream VI is playing in cinemas near you

