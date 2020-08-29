Entertainment

Paramount sets Scream reboot release date for 14 January, 2022, postpones GI Joe spin-off by a year

Tentatively titled Scream 5, the newest instalment of the franchise will see actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette return as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley respectively.

FP Staff August 29, 2020 14:29:55 IST
Paramount sets Scream reboot release date for 14 January, 2022, postpones GI Joe spin-off by a year

Paramount Pictures' upcoming reboot of the Scream franchise will be released on 14 January, 2022, the studio has announced.

Tentatively titled Scream 5, the film will see actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette return as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively.

Actor Neve Campbell, who toplined the previous four films in the series, is in negotiations to reprise her character of Sidney Prescott.

The reboot will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Ready or Not fame. The script has been penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The movie will also feature Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, reported Variety.

Check out the announcement here

Paramount has also announced that its GI Joe spin-off, Snake Eyes with actor Henry Golding has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

The film, being directed by Robert Schwentke, was earlier scheduled to release 23 October, 2020 but will now hit the theatres a year later on 22 October, 2021. Here's the announcement

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: August 29, 2020 14:29:55 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Rashmi Rocket to commence shooting in November, Taapsee Pannu announces on Twitter
Entertainment

Rashmi Rocket to commence shooting in November, Taapsee Pannu announces on Twitter

The shooting for Rashmi Rocket was supposed to start early this year, but was postponed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus Outbreak: UK resumes socially distanced indoor performances from 15 August
Entertainment

Coronavirus Outbreak: UK resumes socially distanced indoor performances from 15 August

UK's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport announced the news in a series of tweets late on Thursday.

The Batman logo, teaser poster unveiled by director Matt Reeves
Entertainment

The Batman logo, teaser poster unveiled by director Matt Reeves

The Batman teaser poster, designed by DC's chief creative officer Jim Lee, depicts the batsuit worn by Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne in the film.