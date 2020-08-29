Paramount sets Scream reboot release date for 14 January, 2022, postpones GI Joe spin-off by a year
Tentatively titled Scream 5, the newest instalment of the franchise will see actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette return as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley respectively.
Paramount Pictures' upcoming reboot of the Scream franchise will be released on 14 January, 2022, the studio has announced.
Tentatively titled Scream 5, the film will see actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette return as Gale Weathers and Sheriff Dewey Riley, respectively.
Actor Neve Campbell, who toplined the previous four films in the series, is in negotiations to reprise her character of Sidney Prescott.
The reboot will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Ready or Not fame. The script has been penned by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.
The movie will also feature Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega, reported Variety.
Check out the announcement here
On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. 😱 pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm
— Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020
Look what we have coming soon... 👀 Untitled Billie Holiday - February 12, 2021 Snake Eyes - October 22, 2021 Clifford the Big Red Dog - November 5, 2021 Scream - January 14, 2022 Untitled Paranormal Activity - March 4, 2022 — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) August 29, 2020
Paramount has also announced that its GI Joe spin-off, Snake Eyes with actor Henry Golding has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The film, being directed by Robert Schwentke, was earlier scheduled to release 23 October, 2020 but will now hit the theatres a year later on 22 October, 2021. Here's the announcement
🐍 #SnakeEyes - In theatres October 22, 2021. https://t.co/3cSqF2quMI — G.I. Joe (@GIJoeMovie) August 29, 2020
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
