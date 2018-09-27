SC stays FIR against makers of LoveYatri after Salman Khan moves court, alleging threats from Hindu outfits

The Supreme Court has stayed an FIR filed against the makers of LoveYatri after Salman Khan moved the apex court alleging threats from several Hindu right-wing groups. The court has also stated that any further complaints against the movie will not be entertained. The court's decision comes after Salman Khan, the producer of the film, approached the apex court on 27 September seeking protection from Hindu fringe groups and a go-ahead to release the film, reports News 18.

#BREAKING – Supreme Court stays FIR against the makers of #LoveYatri. @BeingSalmanKhan moved SC by alleging threats by Fringe for hurting Hindu sentiments. | @utkarsh_aanand with more details pic.twitter.com/bMxI41LNA4 — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 27, 2018

A Bihar court had earlier ordered an FIR against Salman for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments by denigrating the Hindu festival of Navratri. After receiving backlash for allegedly degrading Goddess Durga and the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri, the makers changed the film's title from LoveRatri to LoveYatri.

However, even after the change, another PIL was filed in the Gujarat High Court by Sanatan Foundation, a city-based Hindu outfit. The outfit said the new title was 'unacceptable' and suggested the makers go with Love Ki Yatra.

Scheduled to hit the theatres on 5 October, LoveYatri marks the Bollywood debut of Aayush Sharma, who is married to Salman's sister Arpita Khan, and Warina Hussain.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 13:22 PM