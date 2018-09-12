Loveratri: Bihar court orders FIR against Salman Khan for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments with film

Salman Khan's home production Loveratri, which marks the Bollywood debut of his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles, has landed in legal trouble. According to a tweet by News18, Bihar's Muzaffarpur Court has given orders to file an FIR against Salman Khan and seven other actors associated with the film for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

According to a report by India Today, the orders come after Sudhir Ojha, an advocate, filed a complaint against Khan for allegedly denigrating the Hindu festival of Navratri by allegedly misusing it in the film's title. He also accused the actor of promoting vulgarity through his film.

The sub-divisional judicial magistrate of Muzaffarpur, Shailendra Rai, heard the complaint and directed the Meethanpur police station to lodge a complaint against the accused. The same report states that the complaint has been registered under section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship), 298 (uttering words with deliberate intent to hurst religious sentiments), 153 (provoke with intent to cause riots), 153(B) (assertions prejudicial to national integrity) and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The makers of Loveratri are yet to respond to this development.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2018 16:36 PM