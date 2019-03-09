You are here:

Sayyeshaa, Arya's pre-wedding celebration pictures show Sanjay Dutt, Sooraj Pancholi in attendance

FP Staff

Mar 09, 2019 13:20:29 IST

Actors Sayyeshaa Saigal and Arya's wedding festivities have begun. Veteran actress Anju Mahendroo took to Instagram to post the photos from a pre-wedding ceremony. Actors Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi were among the wedding guests who took part in celebrations.


A post shared by a fan club shows Sayyeshaadancing to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's hit song 'Mauja Hi Mauja '.


On Valentine's Day, Sayyeshaa and Arya made their relationship official and announced that their wedding would take place in March.

Sayyeshaa is the grandniece of veteran Bollywood actors Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar. She reportedly met Arya while shooting for 2018's Ghajinikanth. Kaappaan is their next film together.

