After delivering an all-time blockbuster in the form of Uri: The Surgical Strike, director Aditya Dhar announced his reunion with Vicky Kaushal and banner RSVP with The Immortal Ashwatthama.

While the film faced ups and downs, after spending a good chunk in pre-production, the makers decided to pull the plug on the film due to logistical reasons during the pandemic. Now, it is said that the epic project is happening in two parts with Allu Arjun and Jio Studios as the producers.

“Ashwatthama is Aditya Dhar’s dream, which will come to life with Jio Studios coming on board as the producers. The filmmaker and top officials at Jio Studios are in talks with Allu Arjun to play the lead. The conversations are in the initial stages at the moment, and Allu has shown some interest in the unique and ambitious world of the film. The conversation could materialize into something fruitful or could just fizzle out too, but, a couple of meetings have already taken place over the last few months,” said a source to PinkVilla.

“Ashwatthama is among the biggest films of Indian Cinema and Allu Arjun’s involvement will take the stakes a lot higher. Everyone is hopeful for the things to fall in right direction, but it would still take some time to get a clearer picture on where the conversation is headed. Jio Studios is flexing it’s muscles by getting in conversation with Allu Arjun, and hopefully, this shall yield fruitful results,” the source added.

While the Icon Star is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated pan-India biggie, Pushpa 2, he recently signed another project with Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

