Few actors in Indian cinema hold the ability to captivate audiences by breaking the languages and cultures barricades. The pan-India superstar Prabhas is one such Megastar, who has a tight hold on the hearts of his fans, and his most recent film, Adipurush, has once again proved his unparalleled superstardom. Breaking opening day at the box office and ranking astounding 140 crores across all languages, the film solidified Prabhas’ position as the top superstar in India.

The fan’s and the audience’s love for their darling star Prabhas is not just limited to the box office numbers. Recently, a video of a die-hard fan of the superstar Prabhas surfaced on social media where it is seen that a crazy female fan of his traveled from Japan to Tokyo to Singapore just to watch the recent release magnum opus of Prabhas, Adipurush. In the viral video, the fan is seen expressing her love for Prabhas and is seen holding the Adipurush pamphlet poster in her hand.

Fan, Die Hard Fan of our Darling #Prabhas from Japan travelled from Tokyo to Singapore to watch the #Adipurush movie. pic.twitter.com/5lRsjv3oMX — Prasad Bhimanadham (@Prasad_Darling) June 22, 2023

This love the Darling Superstar is receiving proves the superstardom of the actor and also shows how he continues to remain the fan’s favorite. Such love can only be achieved when a superstar’s loyal fanbase rallies behind him, firmly cementing his status as the biggest cultural icon India has seen, and through his films, Prabhas has achieved a loyal fan base.

Apart from this, on the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in ‘Salaar’ with Shruti Haasan, ‘Project K’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, ‘Spirit’ with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and another intriguing project with filmmaker Maruthi.

