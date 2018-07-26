Savita Damodar Paranjpe trailer: John Abraham's debut Marathi production seems like a gripping thriller

The trailer of John Abraham's Marathi production, Savita Damodar Paranjpe released on 25 July, making it the filmmaker and actor's debut in regional cinema.

A tape recorder kicks in at the start and a voice can be heard saying that the recording will provide the answers to all the listener's questions.

Set in the 1980s the psychological thriller introduces the audience to Kussum and Sharad who are leading the blissful life of newlyweds until Kussum's behaviour starts becoming unnatural.

Clutching her stomach, writhing in pain, she begins to lose herself gradually and dons the identity of another woman, Savita Damodar Paranjpe.

Sharad, essayed by Subodh Bhave, calls upon his friend Ashok, portrayed by Raquesh Bapat to diagnose his wife but his presence in the house provokes a horrific reaction from Kussum. The trailer reveals that every time Kussum takes off her mangalsutra, she forgets her own existence and becomes the eponymous woman.

The trailer hashes some common thriller tricks, a rocking arm chair and long hair falling over Kussum's face to imprint the idea that 'she is possessed.'

Only towards the end of the nearly two and a half minute trailer, is it disclosed that the recording is in fact Kussum's interview that asks, "Who is Savita Damodar Paranjpe?"

Trupti Madhukar Toradmal portrays the role of the mysterious woman.

Helmed by Swapna-Waghmare Joshi, Savita Damodar Paranjpe is adapted from a play of the same name, written by Shekhar Tamhane. The original play was derived from the incidences that occurred in the life of the woman on whom the titular role is based. Late actress Reema Lagoo essayed Savita's character in the play.

Savita Damodar Paranjpe stars acclaimed Marathi actor Subodh Bhave of Balgandharva fame, Trupti Madhukar Toradmal, Raquesh Bapat and Pallavi Patil. It is slated to release on 31 August.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 11:29 AM