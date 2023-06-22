Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha along with Kiara Advani is all set to hit the theatres and the excitement around the film is off the charts. With several interesting assets being dropped, including the latest song ‘Gujju Pataka’ which became a huge hit, the audience can not wait for the film to hit the

screens.

At the song launch event of Sun Sajani from Satyaprem ki Katha , he says “Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career i haven’t ever been this involved in a film as much as i have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha becasue i really believe in the subject and i feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which i have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don’t know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage i still have that proud feeling.”

He added, “We get attached to things and that causes agreements and disagreements, in somethings it happens a lot when you are really attached to something, you feel like this is precious and this should be presented in the best way possible. We all are attached to this film, and that is unreal. And I think you find it with a lot of difficulties what we have found with Satyaprem Ki Katha”.

Besides Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik also has Kabir Khan’s untitled next along with Aashiqui 3 and the third part to his superhit, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

