Nowadays, it has become quite common to witness people making racist comments about others from different backgrounds and nationalities. Whether that be in public places or on social media, such kind of hatred is something that the world doesn’t need at all. However, one should always be prepared for such encounters, especially when living in a foreign country. The same was the case with famous Bollywood actor Satish Shah who recently faced a similar kind of incident at London’s Heathrow Airport. He was there with his family when suddenly he overheard a few staff members discussing how his family managed to ‘afford a 1st class’.

Well, something like this with a renowned celebrity can come as a shock but is unfortunately the truth. Shah was at the airport with his family to board a flight when he heard a few officials murmuring among themselves and a staff member asking another member about how ‘they’ (presumably Shah and his family) afforded 1st class. The actor in a befitting response replied with a proud smile and said, “Because we are Indians.”

He also took to Twitter and shared his experience. “I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate” how can they afford 1st class?” the actor tweeted on 2 January 2023.

I replied with a proud smile “because we are Indians” after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate”how can they afford 1st class?” — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) January 2, 2023



As soon as the tweet was uploaded, it went viral in no time and grabbed the attention of many. While many came out in support of Shah, the airport authorities also extended their apologies in the comment section.

A user wrote, “Heathrow Airport, please teach your staff to come out of the racist mindset. Indians are not British slaves anymore. And yes, let me remind you that One Indian-origin person is your PM by the way,” while another one wrote, “I would’ve added one more line- “Get used to it.”

“What a dignified and classic response Sir Very well said. Heathrow Airport staffers need British history lessons,” a third person wrote.

His tweet so far has accumulated over 1 million views and grabbed thousands of likes and comments.

