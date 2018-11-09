You are here:

Sarkar controversy: AR Murugadoss moves Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail

FP Staff

November 09, 2018 11:41:47 IST

The director of Sarkar, AR Murugadoss has moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail amid a raging controversy over the content of his film. The plea will be heard this afternoon (9 November) according to News18.  The move comes a day after the police visited the director's Chennai residence unannounced. The police later clarified that the cops who were sent to Murugadoss' house were on regular duty and had not gone to arrest him, as certain reports claimed.

AR Murugadoss. Image from Twitter @KumaruVadai

A complaint was earlier filed against the director with the Chennai police by a person named Devarajan. However, police sources maintained that no FIR had been registered against Murugadoss, as per a report by The News Minute.

On Thursday, several members of the AIADMK staged a protest in front of theaters screening Sarkar and tore down banners of the film. They demanded that the scenes which allegedly portray the party and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a bad light be snipped. The makers reportedly agreed to remove or mute the controversial scenes although an official confirmation from the makers is awaited.

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018 11:47 AM

tags: AIADMK , AR Murugadoss , BuzzPatrol , Sarkar , Sarkar controversy , Tamil film , Vijay

