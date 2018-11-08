Sarkar: Complaint filed against director AS Murugadoss as AIADMK claims that film shows party in pejorative light

Following the criticism hurled by Tamil Nadu's information and publicity minister Kadambar C Raju at actor Vijay's Diwali-release Sarkar, a complaint has now been lodged against director AR Murugadoss with the Chennai police. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) workers are also staging protests against the film in Madurai.

According to an India Today report, a complaint was lodged by a person named Devarajan with the Commissioner of Police who stated that Murugadoss should be booked under acts of terrorism.

Raju took exception to certain scenes in this political drama that allegedly target the AIADMK and the late Jayalalithaa-led government. He demanded that they be cropped from the film. These scenes featured a political party distributing freebies before elections, something that the AIADMK government was infamous for. Objections were also raised against the name of one of the antagonists in the movie who is called Komalavalli, which was Jayalalithaa's name before she entered cinema.

A Times of India report quoted Kadambar as saying, "There are a few scenes in the film which give room for political misgivings. This is not good for a growing star like Vijay."

Following its release, AIADMK's Raju has accused the film of taking digs at the ruling party and according to an India Today TV report, the minister has referred to Vijay as an 'extremist' who was 'acting with vested interest.'

Sarkar had previously run into trouble with writer Varun Rajendran who alleged that the story of the film was copied from his work Sengol. The issue was subsequently settled out of court.

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar, starring the Tamil superstar Vijay opened to mixed reviews on 6 November but since then has reportedly collected Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office on its very first day of release, a DNA report said.

Updated Date: Nov 08, 2018 15:26 PM