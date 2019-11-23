Sarileru Neekevvaru teaser: Mahesh Babu plays a righteous army commando in Anil Ravipudi's action film

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru has created considerable buzz. The South Indian superstar, much to the joy of his fans, released the film's teaser on Friday. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the family drama features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti, Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad and Anasuya Bharadwaj in crucial roles.

In the film, Mahesh Babu portrays the role of an army commando Major Ajay Krishna. The teaser, clocking in at a minute, showcases the actor carrying out a military mission in Kashmir. The narrative gradually shifts to Kurnool where Mahesh Babu's character is seen reprimanding a few goons about patriotism and the manner in which they should treat women.

The film is set for a Sankranti release.

Check out the teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru

A first look video, released on Mahesh's 44th birthday in August, gave glimpses of the actor in the Indian Army uniform and showed him walking out of an military camp. It was previously reported that Mahesh had shot a few sequences of Sarileru Neekevvaru in Jammu and Kashmir before the revocation of Article 370. "I’ve shot for my films at varied domestic locations and even abroad, but somehow I never got the chance to shoot in the ‘paradise on earth’. We had a wonderful time shooting there; the locals were so warm and cooperative with the entire team that it was a delight to shoot. Looking forward to go there again," the actor had said. Check out the poster of the film

The film is set to theatres on 12 January, next year.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 09:44:47 IST