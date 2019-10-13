Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu's 26th Telugu film set for Sankranti 2020 release on 12 January

Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru, will make way to cinemas on 12 January, 2020. The actor will portray the role of an army office named Major Ajay Krishna. A first look video, released on Mahesh's 44th birthday in August, gave glimpses of the actor in the Indian Army uniform and showed him walking out of an military camp. The film also stars Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, and Rajendra Prasad in crucial roles.

Release date confirmed... Mahesh Babu's forthcoming #Telugu film #SarileruNeekevvaru to release on 12 Jan 2020... Directed by Anil Ravipudi. #Sankranthi2020 pic.twitter.com/AxMgd2d60T — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 12, 2019

Sarileru Neekevvaru is directed by Anil Ravipudi and backed by AK Entertainments, GMB Entertainments and Sri Venkateswara Creations.

It was previously reported that Mahesh had shot a few sequences of Sarileru Neekevvaru in Jammu and Kashmir before the revocation of Article 370. "I’ve shot for my films at varied domestic locations and even abroad, but somehow I never got the chance to shoot in the ‘paradise on earth’. We had a wonderful time shooting there; the locals were so warm and cooperative with the entire team that it was a delight to shoot. Looking forward to go there again," the actor had said.

Mahesh had shared a new film of the poster on 7 October. The poster features him in his uniform with the red fort in the background.

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) reports that Tamannaah will perform in a dance song for the film. "Yes it's true and I'm looking forward to just having fun and being myself for this song as the script demands it," the actress had told IANS.

According to The Indian Express, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo will also release on the same day as Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead. This project is Arjun and Pooja's second film after 2017's Duvvada Jagannadham.

